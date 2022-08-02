MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in July

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($252.58) to €255.00 ($262.89) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTUAY stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.29. 23,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $82.05 and a 52 week high of $126.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.