MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €232.00 ($239.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($200.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €239.00 ($246.39) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($239.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($220.62) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €193.00 ($198.97) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTX stock traded up €1.75 ($1.80) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €189.85 ($195.72). 153,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €190.37. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €159.40 ($164.33) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($227.94). The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

