MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 5,075 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $216,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 342,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

