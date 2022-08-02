MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE PH opened at $287.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.56 and a 200-day moving average of $277.94. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
