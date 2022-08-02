MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

NYSE PH opened at $287.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.56 and a 200-day moving average of $277.94. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

