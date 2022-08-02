Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Down 0.2%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €220.40 ($227.22) and last traded at €220.60 ($227.42). Approximately 277,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €221.10 ($227.94).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €222.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €236.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

