Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance
MURGY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 158,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MURGY)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.