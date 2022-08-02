Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MURGY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 158,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($283.51) to €265.00 ($273.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($274.23) to €270.00 ($278.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($340.21) to €335.00 ($345.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

