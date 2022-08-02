Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Myers Industries Stock Down 10.4 %

MYE stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 2,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,458. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

