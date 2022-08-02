Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

