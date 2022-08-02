Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 366.7 days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $21.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabtesco has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Nabtesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.