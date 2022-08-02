Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 366.7 days.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $21.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabtesco has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.
Nabtesco Company Profile
