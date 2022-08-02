NACCO Industries (NC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

