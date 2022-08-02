Nafter (NAFT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,542.00

Nafter (NAFT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nafter has traded up 15% against the dollar. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $714,705.30 and approximately $15,542.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00625464 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034612 BTC.
About Nafter
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
