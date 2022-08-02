Naka Bodhi Token Market Capitalization Reaches $569,190.26 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $569,190.26 and approximately $28,994.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.