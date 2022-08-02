Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNOX opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

