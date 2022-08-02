Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 76.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 98,938 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 18.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

NNOX opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $651.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.