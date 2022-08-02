Natera (NTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the quarter.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Natera Trading Up 4.7 %

NTRA stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,693. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Natera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Natera by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 329,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Natera by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 120,745 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

