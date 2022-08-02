Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NATH stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. 3,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

