National Bank Financial Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$18.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FCXXF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $11.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

