National Bankshares Lowers DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target to $1.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$1.85 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 132.21% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

