National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 442,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

