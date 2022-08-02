Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Update

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 69,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,668,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,890 shares of company stock worth $115,404. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 64,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

