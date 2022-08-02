Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.55 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

NASDAQ NHTC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,143.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Natural Health Trends worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

