NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 330 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 330 ($4.04) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 315 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 305.71 ($3.75).

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:NWG opened at GBX 253.10 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £26.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.44. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16).

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,957.48).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

