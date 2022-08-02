nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Short Interest Update

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 823,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,055 shares of company stock worth $5,419,491. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
nCino stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. 408,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. nCino has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.82.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
