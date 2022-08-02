Needham & Company LLC Increases Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $21.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ SYM traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 8,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,294. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

