Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($79.38) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($85.57) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($92.78) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NEM opened at €66.22 ($68.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €52.80 ($54.43) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($119.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is €60.89 and its 200-day moving average is €71.96.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

