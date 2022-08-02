NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 699,700 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NeoGames Stock Performance

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 153,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,788. The stock has a market cap of $376.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,711.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

About NeoGames

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726,113 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 349,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 128,699 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NeoGames by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Further Reading

