NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 699,700 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NeoGames Stock Performance
Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 153,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,788. The stock has a market cap of $376.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,711.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $56.50.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
