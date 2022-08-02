Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEPT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,738. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 150.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEPT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

