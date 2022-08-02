Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NEPT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,738. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.22.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 150.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEPT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
