Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGY traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $123.70. The company had a trading volume of 293,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,559. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,200,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nestlé

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

