Nestree (EGG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $27.27 million and $1.45 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.96 or 0.99990590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00043626 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028678 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

