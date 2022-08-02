Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,711,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $24,109,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix stock opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

