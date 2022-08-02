Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,551. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

