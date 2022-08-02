News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of News by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Stock Down 0.8 %

NWSA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that News will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

