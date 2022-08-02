NextDAO (NAX) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $638,138.37 and $288,191.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.00625183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.43 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,400,514,876 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,282,767 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

