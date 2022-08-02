NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

