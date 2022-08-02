NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $60,725.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance
NXGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 30,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.71 and a beta of 1.07. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
