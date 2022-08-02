NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Up to $17.27

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $17.98. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 3,086 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,728.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 400,852 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 233,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

