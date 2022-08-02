NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lessened by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $217.38 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.73. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

