Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Nicholas Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NICK opened at $9.40 on Friday. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 million, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Nicholas Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicholas Financial

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,523,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicholas Financial stock. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Financial makes up about 3.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 19.01% of Nicholas Financial worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Articles

