Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 57,345 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $49,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Materialise by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 80,046 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Materialise Stock Performance

About Materialise

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Materialise NV has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.