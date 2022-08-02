Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

