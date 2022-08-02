Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,732 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

