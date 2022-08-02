Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,199 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. The company has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

