Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 917,849 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917,849 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Velo3D were worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Velo3D Price Performance

Shares of VLD stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Velo3D

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.