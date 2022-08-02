Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,219,147 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 884,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $32,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Snap by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Stock Performance
SNAP stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 in the last 90 days.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
