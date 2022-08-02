Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,586,760 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,586,760 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $39,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 251,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 467,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 24,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

