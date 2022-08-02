Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 47,478 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,478 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Magna International worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

