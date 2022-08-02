Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 55,149 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,149 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of 1Life Healthcare worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 623.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 262,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $4,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

ONEM opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

