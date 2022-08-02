Nimiq Reaches One Day Volume of $479,955.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $479,955.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,842.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.57 or 0.07081475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00161734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00251807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00706839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00584230 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,191,230,719 coins and its circulating supply is 9,624,230,719 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.