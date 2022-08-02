Nord Finance (NORD) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $318,409.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00632144 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00034256 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,194,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.