Nuco.cloud Price Reaches $0.0212 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $529,064.20 and approximately $37,024.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00615852 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034820 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco.

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars.

